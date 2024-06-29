Naveen Mittal says strict measures will be taken to resolve Dharani applications

Strict measures to resolve pending Dharani applications in the district with utmost priority CCLA Commissioner Naveen Mittal ordered the District Collectors to take. CCLA Commissioner Naveen Mittal on Saturday reviewed the resolution of pending Dharani issues with District Collectors from Hyderabad through video conference. District-wise inquiries were made regarding the steps taken to resolve the pending Dharani applications from June 15 to June 28. NRI Patta Pass Book, Court Case, Court Various instructions were given to the authorities on the steps to be taken to resolve the applications on disputed Patta Pass Book, Data Correction, GPA, Prohibited Property, Issuance of New Patta Pass Book/Nala, Account Merging, Land related complaints, Nala PPB, Pending Mutation, Succession, Urban Land etc. .

CCLA Commissioner Naveen Mittal said, Available recordsHe said that the relevant Dharani applications should be updated and disposed of online after inspection and field investigation. He said that L1 biometric devices have been sent to the districts in view of the expiry of L0 devices regarding Aadhaar biometric fingerprint acceptance and these should be replaced properly.

the Collector Jitesh V. participated in the video conference. Patil says*He said that the resolution of Dharani applications in Kothagudem district will be completed within a week and the pending Dharani applications will be disposed of online.

RDOs Madhu, Damodara Rao, Tehsildar, concerned officials and others participated in this video conference.