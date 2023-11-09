Naveen Yadav in fray as independent from Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections, Jubilee Hills is once again being discussed, with major parties battling for the seat, the candidate Naveen Yadav V is contesting on his own from the segment and to file his nomination papers on Thursday for the November 30 legislative Assembly elections.

In the 2014 elections, Naveen Kumar contested from Jubilee Hills from AIMIM and secured 41,656 votes and in 2018 contested elections as an independent candidate, resigning from the AIMIM. He remains one of the toughest candidates in the Jubilee Hills though contesting as an independent. In this upcoming election, he is contesting on his own.

On Wednesday, he said despite all promises made by the ruling party, nothing was fulfilled. “Many parties have also approached me to contest from their party, but I decided to contest on my own,” he added. The Assembly constituency was constituted in the year 2009 before the elections following carved out of the sprawling Khairtabad Assembly constituency. Jubilee Hills is an affluent suburban area of Hyderabad.