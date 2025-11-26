Naveen Yadav Sworn in as Jubilee Hills MLA Following By-Election Win

Naveen Yadav was officially sworn in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Jubilee Hills today (Wednesday), with Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar administering the oath at the Speaker's office. The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Ministers Sridhar Babu and Azharuddin, MLA Ganesh, various Congress leaders, and Naveen's family members.

The need for a by-election in Jubilee Hills arose following the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Naveen Yadav contested the election as the Congress candidate, engaging in an extensive campaign. The elections took place on November 11, with results being announced on November 14, where the Congress candidate achieved a decisive victory.

From the outset, starting with the postal ballot, Naveen maintained a consistent lead throughout the counting process. Ultimately, he secured victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election with a significant majority, leaving BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha in second place, while the BJP was unable to retain its deposit.