NCC dedicated to fostering unity, discipline, leadership and national integration says DDG NCC VM Reddy.

Secunderabad : Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, stressed the importance of NCC in personality development and National building.

The Air Officer visited the ongoing Inter Group Competition Vayu Sainik Camp on Sunday and interacted with cadets, staff, Associated NCC Officers, Care-Taker Officers and Commanding Officers of all 7 Air Squadrons of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate.



He said that the NCC quota seats various degree courses offered in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He called upon the cadets to be vary of the ills of social media. Instead asked them to inculcate the habit of reading and doing some physical activities daily. The DDG also elaborated upon various career options available to the cadets.



He highlighted that National Cadet Corps(NCC), the esteemed youth organization is dedicated to fostering unity, discipline, leadership and national integration. Set against the backdrop of patriotism, character-building and know-how of flying, the Inter Group Competition (IGC), Vayu Sainik Camp (VSC) of Air Squadrons (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states) was held at Bison Training Ground from August 18 to 27.



Later, during the IGC VSC prizes were distributed to the best air contingent, best sqn in flying, best tech sqn, runners up best air contingent, and best sqns in aero modelling, firing, drill, tent pitching and health and hygiene. The Air Commodore VM Reddy also complimented the entire team for conducting the camp so eventful and successful.

