NDMA’s multi-pronged mock exercise in RR today

Rangareddy: To stimulate a sense of preparedness to address emergency situations during calamities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Ranga Reddy district urged officials and staff of all the line departments to make appropriate arrangements for a multi-pronged mock exercise.

All officials were instructed to prepare miraculously for a multi-dimensional exercise scheduled to be held on January 21, at the Shamshabad airport. A review meeting was held on Tuesday at the collectorate in the presence of officials from different departments.

It is learned that the exercise will be held as an experimental basis to stimulate a sense of preparedness for all calamities, disasters and emergencies.