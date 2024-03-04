NDSA expert panel to visit Kaleshwaram on March 6

Hyderabad: Stating that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has formed a six-member committee to inspect and study the designs and construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages on request of the State government, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced that the committee would arrive on March 6 for a thorough examination of the Kaleshwaram project.

Welcoming the formation of the expert committee, Reddy assured full cooperation from the government for its investigation. He emphasised that the government would prioritise the recommendations of the NDSA concerning the project.

The minister disclosed that the committee, led by J Chandrashekar Iyer, former chairman of the Central Water Commission, would investigate the reasons behind the sinking of Medigadda barrage pillars and any observed distress in the two upstream barrages, Annaram and Sundilla.

The committee has been given a deadline of four months to submit its report to the NDSA.

The minister said the NDSA, which had inspected the collapsed Medigadda barrage, recommended immediate emptying of water. Following inspections of the Sundilla and Annaram barrages, the authority identified similar issues and directed that they be emptied. Based on the NDSA directions, the government promptly released water in accordance with authority's instructions. However, he said, the BRS leaders were trying to politicise the issue by demanding filling of the barrages.

The minister expressed regret that the BRS leaders lacked technical knowledge and criticised the previous government for its careless execution of the project. Reddy said the BRS government neglected quality, maintenance, construction and designs, breaking all rules. He discredited words of BRS leaders, stating that they hold no value.

Reddy said the Medigadda barrage was like heart of the project, which was built with Rs 94,000 crore.

However, he expressed disappointment that the BRS leaders were trying to downplay the incident by stating that only one pillar of Medigadda had collapsed.

He accused the BRS of irresponsibly risking the State and farmers' interests for political gains.

He reiterated the government's commitment to following the recommendations of the Dam Safety Authority and the expert committee.