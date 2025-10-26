Live
- CM Omar Abdullah’s statement to step down on statehood demand stirs speculation in J&K
- India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants
- EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership
- Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete
- George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra
- Union Minister launches coastal cleanup drive in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- Pangolin smuggling racket busted in Gujarat's Rajkot, three arrested
- Andhra Pradesh bus fire tragedy: Bodies of 18 victims handed over to families
- Direct flights between Agartala-Bagdogra and Agartala-Silchar to boost air connectivity
- Bihar fodder scam: Seven of 75 cases linked to Lalu Yadav my prized trophies, says ex-CBI officer Upendra Nath Biswas
Neglecting parents can lead to jail, warns RDO
Highlights
Jagtial: Senior Citizens TribunalChairman and Jagtial RDO P Madhusudan warned that children who neglect the care and maintenance of their aged parents...
Jagtial: Senior Citizens TribunalChairman and Jagtial RDO P Madhusudan warned that children who neglect the care and maintenance of their aged parents will face legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines, under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.
An awareness programme and tribunal hearing were held on Saturday at the RDO office. During the session, Madhusudan released awareness pamphlets on the Act and conducted hearings on petitions filed by senior citizens seeking maintenance from their children. Cases from Kodimyal, Raikal, and Jagtial Rural mandals were heard.
Next Story