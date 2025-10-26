Neglecting parents can lead to jail, warns RDO

Jagtial: Senior Citizens TribunalChairman and Jagtial RDO P Madhusudan warned that children who neglect the care and maintenance of their aged parents will face legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines, under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

An awareness programme and tribunal hearing were held on Saturday at the RDO office. During the session, Madhusudan released awareness pamphlets on the Act and conducted hearings on petitions filed by senior citizens seeking maintenance from their children. Cases from Kodimyal, Raikal, and Jagtial Rural mandals were heard.