Negligence And Lame Excuses: Didn’t open office as we lost them keys says

Mattampally (Suryapet): Farmers staged a protest on Monday in front of the Mathampalli mandal agricultural office (AO office) after finding the office closed until 12 noon, despite arriving early for various official purposes. Many farmers, including women, had come seeking assistance related to Rythu Bharosa, seed distribution, and passbook updates, but were frustrated to find no staff present.

The protesters alleged that when they tried to contact officials, they received careless and dismissive responses, which intensified their agitation. Realising the situation was turning tense, agriculture extension officers (AEOs) Shravyanjali and Triveni arrived and explained that they had lost the office key while traveling in an auto-rickshaw.

However, farmers countered that the office could have been opened in the morning using spare keys or alternative arrangements.

The agitated farmers insisted on opening the office immediately. With their cooperation, the AEOs forcibly broke the lock and resumed office operations. Surprisingly, agricultural officer Srinivas did not visit the office despite the disturbance. Instead, he issued a press note on the office WhatsApp group stating that fertilizers and seeds were available at the PACS office and that farmers could purchase them at subsidized rates.

Tribal farmers, local women, and others criticized the agriculture department for its negligence at the onset of the farming season.

They urged higher authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate disciplinary action.