Nepali gang steals Rs 20 lakh gold in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Nepali gang broke into a house at Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills after drugging apartment watchmen with a spiked soft drink and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh from the house.

According to the police, a man identified as Bhuvan, from Nepal, joined as a cook at Ravinder Sharma’s house in Nandagiri Hills about 15 days ago.

On Thursday night, Bhuvan gave the watchman and other workers there a soft drink laced with sedatives, claiming it was for his birthday. After everyone fell unconscious, Bhuvan, along with three other Nepalese, broke into the house and stole gold ornaments and cash, a diamond ring worth Rs 20 lakh.

The plan was executed when no one was home, said Jubilee Hills Additional DCP Srikanth. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police formed four teams and launched a man-hunt for the accused based on the CCTV footage and are also gathering details from the owner, Ravinder Sharma.

They traced the movement of the gang from Nandagiri Hills towards the Jubilee Hills check post. In view of increasing movement of Nepali gangs in the city, the police suggest that while appointing new workers and security personnel, their Aadhaar cards, along with all relevant information should be provided to the local police station.