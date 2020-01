Netaji's birth anniversary celebrated in near Chilukanagar X-roads

Uppal: Chilukanagar division TRS party president Gajjela Satyaraj Goud organised 123rd birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near Chilukanagar X-roads on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Gajjela appreciated the fight of Subhash Chandra Bose against English people.



Gopu Sadanandh, Cheryala Srinivas, Sakinala Prasad, Sekhar Masa, Narsingh Netha, Hameed, Ismail, Prasad Netha, Navin Goud, Koyyada Prasad Goud, Banala Narayan Goud, Nagesh, Balakishan, Vikram, Mittapalli Bhaskar and others were present