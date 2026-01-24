Netaji’s courage inspires youth, says BJP state chief

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a great leader who organised the youth of the country and led the struggle for independence through the Azad Hind Fauj on a military path. His sacrifice, determination, and patriotism continue to inspire every Indian, especially the youth, said BJP Telangana State President Ramchandra Rao while paying tribute on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.

Speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Netaji in Kukatpally, Ramchandra Rao recalled the historic act of Bose unfurling the tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 30 December 1943, where he declared the independence of India. He described Netaji as an eternal symbol of courage and patriotism whose ideals remain relevant for strengthening the sense of responsibility toward serving the nation today.

Ramchandra Rao emphasised the importance of studying the life and thoughts of Netaji, noting that his vision and leadership provide a roadmap for today’s youth to dedicate themselves to the progress of the country. On this birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who dedicated his life to the freedom of India, we pay heartfelt tributes and salute this great man, he stated.

The programme, organised to commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji, began with the unveiling of the statue followed by floral tributes. Senior BJP leaders, party representatives, and activists participated in the event, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the values of courage, patriotism, and selfless service embodied by Netaji. A collective pledge was administered to carry forward the legacy of Netaji, marking Parakram Diwas as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that shaped the freedom struggle of India.