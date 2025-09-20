Network Hospitals resume Aarogyasri services

The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) has announced resuming the Aarogyasri services in their hospitals.

The decision comes after a meeting of the TANHA representatives with the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday.

Dr Vaddiraju Rakesh, the State President, TANHA said, in view of the positive progress of their discussions and giving respect to the word of the health minister, all the assurances made, "We are resuming all our services of Aarogyasri , EHS ans JHS across the state of Telangana in all the private NWHS with immediate effect. We immensely appreciate and thank our Health Minister and CEO for their efforts. We also thank our state Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy and his other cabinet colleagues who helped us to make a peaceful long term solution."

The TANHA representatives have apologised to the people of the state for the inconvenience caused. "We immensely apologise to our patients for the inconvenience caused to them during our protest days and hope for healthy days for all."

The representatives said that the Health Minister assured them of personally resolving all the issues, both financial and non financial matters and with immediate effective directions were given.