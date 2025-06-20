Neurogrit Gold opens new avenues for curing Parkinson’s

Haridwar / Hyderabad: Novel research conducted by Patanjali’s scientists on C. elegans confirms that the Ayurvedic formulation Neurogrit Gold not only helps improve memory loss caused by Parkinson’s disease, but it also increases the lifespan; however, it does not hamper the growth and progeny of these organisms. This exemplary study has been published in the world-renowned Wiley’s publication journal, CNS Neuroscience & Therapeutics.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that in Parkinson’s disease, not only does a person suffer mentally, but their social interactions also shrink significantly. But is there a way for such individuals to recover and resume their daily activities independently? Yes, indeed, it is possible!

Acharya further stated that Neurogrit Gold is a remarkable fusion of our ancient wisdom, Ayurveda and modern science. This research demonstrates that if natural herbs are analysed through a scientific lens, they can bring revolutionary solutions to modern-day health challenges. Neurogrit Gold is a composition of natural herbs like Jyotishmati and Giloy, along with traditional Ayurvedic Bhasma such as Ekangveer Ras, Moti Pishti, Rajat Bhasma, Vasant Kusumakar Ras, and Rasraj Ras, all of which are considered beneficial for neurological disorders.