New corporations, many challenges ahead

Hyderabad: Barely weeks after the State government carved the Hyderabad metropolitan region into three separate civic bodies, the newly formed corporations are grappling with staff shortages and mounting administrative pressure, raising concerns over their ability to deliver improved services as promised.

As part of a major decentralisation exercise, the government reorganised the 2,053 sq km metropolitan expanse into three municipal corporations — Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

The move aims to ensure better supervision, faster infrastructure growth and more citizen-focused governance. However, ground realities indicate that the transition phase is proving challenging.

Sources said that Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations are yet to be fully staffed. Though Additional Commissioners have been appointed to oversee key wings such as sanitation and administration, several important posts are being handled on an in-charge basis. Full-time appointments to senior-level positions are still awaited, resulting in operational gaps.

A serious shortage of officers has been reported in departments including engineering, urban planning, sanitation and public health. In many cases, engineers have been assigned sanitation duties, leading to increased workload and divided attention. Some officials are holding charge of two to three posts simultaneously, while a few Zonal Commissioners are also functioning as Additional Commissioners. The sanitation wing is facing acute manpower constraints. Each circle requires a Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE), sanitary supervisors at the division level, sanitary jawans and field assistants. However, the available staff is far below the required strength, affecting effective supervision and field operations.

The Town Planning Department is also under strain. While nearly 400 personnel are required for smooth scrutiny of building permissions and regulation of constructions, less than 200 are currently in position.

This shortage is likely to slow down approvals and impact enforcement. Departments such as sports, advertisements and estates are being managed by limited officers, further stretching administrative capacity. Officials said efforts are underway to streamline operations, but strengthening manpower remains critical for the success of the newly formed civic bodies.