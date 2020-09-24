Telangana: New Revenue Act will end woes of rural people: Minister Singireddy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy hailed the new Revenue Act as a historic and revolutionary development brought by the TRS government, which will remove all kinds of hurdles, problems and confusions among people relating to their ownership of lands in villages. The implementation of this new Act will enable the people in villages to live in peace without land related quarrels and disputes.



Taking part in the Farmers Coordination Committee meeting at his residence in Wanaparthy on Thursday, Minister Niranjan Reddy said the TRS government is farmers' friendly and doing all that is needed for the welfare and development of farming community in the State. Stating that majority of disputes, enmity in villages were due to land issues and because of this, he said there was no peace and tranquility in rural areas. "In a few cases, the warring parties even resorted to killings."

'The earlier revenue system was also giving scope for corruption and tampering of land records due to delay in mutation. The new Revenue Act will now enable the people to get their land issues resolved easily and without delay as they can register and get mutation in a single day,' the Minister stated. The main aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in bringing this Act is to eradicate corruption prevailing in revenue department and at the same time to provide peace and tranquility among the people, he added.

Giving Wanaparthy district as an example for the various welfare schemes introduced by the government for farmers, the Minister said earlier the district people were deprived of even drinking water. However, after the TRS government came to power six years ago, there has been remarkable changes brought in the district. Not just drinking water, but the entire constituency has received irrigation water, which was never imagined earlier, he stated.

He reminded other government schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, subsidized seeds, fertilisers, waiver of agriculture loans etc. for the welfare of farmers and the agriculture sector in the State.

Earlier, the Agriculture Minister handed over CMRF cheques to a few beneficiaries, who were suffering with various health

issues. He also gave a cheque for Rs 2 lakhs to the wife of a TRS

activist, who died in a road accident recently.