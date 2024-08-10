New rly line via TG sanctioned

Hyderabad: A new Railway line via Telangana connecting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned.

The Union cabinet has approved Malkangiri – Pandurangapuram via Bhadrachalam railway line which is one among the eight new projects across Indian Railways. The new railway line will provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, minimise logistics costs, reduce oil imports and lower carbon-dioxide emissions.

The entire new line from Telangana will be developed on a stretch of 173.62 km connecting Malkangiri, East Godavari and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The new line will cover three states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth. The projects are the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The eight projects covering 14 districts in seven States i.e. Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 km.