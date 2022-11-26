New SHGs to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a prolonged delay, the Telangana State Government has decided to constitute new Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during a review meeting held on the performance of SHGs in the State on Friday directed the officials to form new self help groups (SHGs).

Currently, there are 64 lakh members of the existing 6,06,000 self-help groups in the State. Out of these 4,30,785 groups have more than 46 members in rural areas and 1,76,623 groups in urban areas have about 18 lakh members. The officials were asked to identify and form new groups immediately. All the details of SHGs groups, members should be fully updated and also special identity cards with a QR code should be provided to all members of the groups.

Somesh instructed the officials to take activities to improve the income among SHGs. There is a need to train the SHGs and all that steps should be taken to utilise the interest-free loan amounts received by the banks in the productive sectors and added that steps should be taken to increase the income of the SHG members by giving them special training in various fields.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Department, Raghunandan Rao, In-charge Secretary of Panchayat Raj Department, Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner and others were present in the meeting.