New VB express train with snazzy look wows students

Hyderabad: Excitement written all over the faces of the school and college students as theytook a ride on the Vande Bharat train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The new vibrant orange and grey stationary train Vande Bharat coach welcomed to travel in the inaugural run of the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam.

Around 120 students and a few who travelled in the inaugural train found the new Tangerine Grey / Orange Coloured exterior of the Vande Bharat Express more vibrant and it is comfortable and spacious compared to the earlier Vande Bharat variant.

Akhila Reddy, an inter-first-year student of Railway Junior College, Lallaguda, said," This is my second time but compared to my previous travel experiences the new look of Vande Bharat is more attractive.

Another student, Rohini, a student of class 8, Railway School, said, "I was just eagerly waiting for this day after my name was announced in the essay writing competition.