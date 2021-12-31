New Year celebrated on grand note in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Amid loud cheers of Happy New Year, the people burst fire crackers welcoming 2022 here in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

Revellers thronged hotels, restaurants, resorts and venues where New Year eve parties were organised. Some of the hotels and restaurants illuminated and lined up a series of events to attract people for the New Year celebrations.

Devotees went to temples and churches here on account of the New Year praying for peace and prosperity in 2022. Special worships were performed and many devotees waited in queues for darshan of gods at many temples in the evening.

Midnight mass prayers were held at CSI Cathedral Church and others in the city, where large numbers of Christians gathered for the prayers. The celebrations continued into early hours on Saturday.

Apart from parties, most people celebrated the beginning of the New Year by calling on family and friends, mending quarrels, setting goals for self betterment, distributing sweets and donating to charity.

Many women were seen decorating the front yards with various designs using rangoli and children enjoying with sweets, elderly people conveying happy New Year wishes to their superiors with flower bouquets. For many, this New Year began with peace and fun.

Ravi Varma, owner of Cakes N Bakes, told The Hans India that fruit cakes and cool cakes were in high demand as celebrations are taking place here like in the metro cities.

Police and Health officials urged city dwellers to celebrate New Year in compliance with Covid regulations as Omicron is lurking.