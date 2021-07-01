New zonal system comes into force in Telangana

Adashnagar: The long-pending new zonal system has come into force in Telangana, as the government issued orders with the consent of the Centre, paving the way to fill vacancies in all government departments soon.

The first job notification to fill a few of 50,000 Identified vacancies will be issued in a week or ten days. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday issued orders on "Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Amendment Order 2021" under which the new zonal system for the police and non- police departments has been created separately.

The total number of multi zones are two--zone 1 to zone four would cover under the multi-zone 1 and zones 5,6 and 7 would be in multi zone 2.

The districts coming under zone -1 (called as Kaleshwaram) are: Asifabad – Komaram Bheem, Mancheryal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar - Bhupalpally and Mulugu Zone -2 (Basara) Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagityal.

Zone -3 (Ramanna) Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy. Zone -4 (Bhadradri) Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rural and Urban Zone -5 (Yadadri) Suryapet, Bhongir, Nalgonda and Jangaon. Zone -6 (Charminar) - Medchal, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad.

Zone -7 (Jogulamba) covers Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Wanaparty and Nagarkurnool.