Newly Elected MLC Pingili Sripal Reddy Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with Pingili Sripal Reddy, the newly elected Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituency, at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

During the courtesy visit, Sripal Reddy expressed his commitment to supporting the government in addressing teachers' concerns and working towards their welfare. He assured the Chief Minister of his cooperation in resolving various issues affecting the teaching community.

CM Revanth Reddy congratulated Sripal Reddy on his electoral success and extended his best wishes for his tenure in the Legislative Council.