NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in Suryapet

NGRI Chief Scientist Nagesh has identified the epicenter of the earthquake at the Chintalapalem Zone at Vellatur, which is 7 km deep. "The early morning quake occurred in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is recorded a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale," experts said. Nagesh said the waves from the Chintalapalem have reached Guntur and Krishna in Andhra Pradesh and Nalgonda and Khammam districts in Telangana creating tremors.

"The earth quake in the area have been detected two and a half weeks back, which is occurred due to cracks. The earthquake is identified as Special Zone-2," Nagesh said. The chief scientist also asserted that this is the second earth quake in two Telugu states after 51 years, which occurred in Bhadrachalam of Telangana region recording a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale in 1969.

Chief Scientist Nagesh, however, said that due to the strong construction, there was no loss of life and property and advised the people to be vigilant.