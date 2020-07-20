NGT agrees to hear plea filed by Revanth Reddy against Telangana secretariat demolition

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has agreed to hear a plea challenging the demolition of Telangana secretariat filed by the Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy.

Senior advocate Raj Panjwani appearing for petitioner Revanth Reddy argued against the demolition of the secretariat. On hearing the arguments, the NGT bench headed by Justice K Ramakrishnan formed a committee to study on air pollution, produce of waste due to the demolition, implementation of wetland rules in the construction of new secretariat.

Ministry of Environment, Central Pollution Control Board, IIT Hyderabad, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Telangana Wet Land Management Authority was included as committee members. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board to act as a nodal agency for compliance.

Further, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the committee to submit a report within two months. The hearing was adjourned to September 25, 2020.