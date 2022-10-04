NGT imposes Rs 3.8 cr on TS govt over improper municipal solid and liquid waste treatment

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of Rs 3,800 crore on Telangana government for improper municipal solid and liquid waste treatment. The NGT expressed angry on the State government for not enforcing the norms and verdicts for solid and liquid waste management.

The NGT directed the government to take up immediate steps for waste management and also to submit a progress report. This interim verdict was given during a proceeding over a petition filed by a voluntary organisation 'Paryavarana Suraksha' against the TS government.

The Telangana government was directed to deposit the total compensation of Rs 3,800 crore within two months. The NGT has imposed the penalty as per Section 15 of NGT Act to remedy the continuing damage to the environment. The NGT further informed that it will consider the liability to pay additional compensation if the TS government fails to implement the restoration plans across the State in a time-bound manner.