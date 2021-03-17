NGT posts Telangana Secretariat building demolition case to April 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secretariat demolition case was heard on Tuesday by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai. The tribunal heard the petition filed by Congress MP from Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy against the demolition.

He alleged that the Telangana government had violated the prescribed norms and demolished the Secretariat adding to environmental pollution. According to reports, the Supreme Court has instructed the petitioner in this regard to resolve the issue in NGT in Chennai. The NGT has directed the Telangana State Government to file a counter-affidavit. It posted the case to April 12 for the next hearing.



The petitioner argued that there was no environmental clearance to demolish the Secretariat to build a new one. The advocate of Reddy argued that the Centre did not give environmental clearance. On this the Supreme Court has instructed the NGT to find out and resolve whether the case requires any norms to be followed. The petitioner informed this to the tribunal and urged for further directions.