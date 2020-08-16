NHDC regional office won't be shifted from Hyderabad, assures Smriti Irani

Hyderabad: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani has assured that there will not be any change in the status of the regional office of the National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) in Hyderabad.



The Textile Minister's assurance has come following the intervention of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, that he has taken up the issue following a proposal to shift the regional offices to another State. Besides, changing the status of the office from "regional office" to "branch office". Against this backdrop, the Secundrabad MP put forth cogently to the Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Chairman NHDC that the move of swapping of the roles of the offices would mean, thus affecting the financial and operational powers of NHDC Hyderabad. The Union Minister requested the Ministry to maintain status quo ante, to safeguard the interests of the weavers' community.

Kishan Reddy said that Smriti Irani assured him that the regional office of NHDC at Hyderabad would continue to function as it has been functioning for many years without any change in its status. Kishan Reddy thanked the Textile Minister for addressing the genuine concern of the people.