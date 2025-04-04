Live
NHM Employees in Nagarkurnool Suffer Without Salaries for Six Months
Around 50 to 60 employees recruited under the National Health Mission (NHM) in various roles across Nagarkurnool district are facing severe hardship as they have not received their salaries for the past six months. This has pushed their families into financial distress, causing deep concern and frustration among the workers.
Despite repeatedly appealing to district medical and health department officials, the NHM employees say their issues remain unresolved. They allege that authorities have failed to respond or take any meaningful action to address their plight.
One of the major reasons behind the salary delay is the failure to issue official ID numbers to the employees. Workers claim that even after multiple requests, they are constantly told, “It will come soon,” but no real progress is made.
There are allegations that a few officials within the health department are acting negligently, which is directly affecting the timely payment of salaries. Employees believe that the lack of accountability is causing unnecessary suffering to those who have been working diligently.
The NHM staff are now urging higher authorities to intervene immediately and ensure the timely release of salaries. They emphasize that their families are struggling for basic survival and that justice must be served.