Nigerian Drug peddler held in Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) along with Film Nagar police nabbed Nigerian National involved in drug peddling in the city on Thursday. Police seized drug Ecstasy (M.D) Pills(264) Ecstasy Pills two mobile phones all worth Rs 10.56 Lakh from him.



The arrested person was was identified as Ogbaugu David Uka, @ Pastor Davison @ Iwu, (58) he was earlier involved in case under section 21 (b) 8 (c) NDPS Act of DJ Halli PS, Bangalore, Karnataka.

According to police, Ogbaugu David Uka is a kingpin in drug supply at Bangalore City and stays in Bangalore, simultaneously he has contacts with drug peddlers in Hyderabad city and frequently travels to Hyderabad.

Police said, earlier in past, seven drug peddlers were arrested in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda PS and KPHB PS are getting psychotropic drugs from the above accused and they were selling to the consumers in Hyderabad city. “The accused exposed himself to the general public as Pastor and in the guise of Pastor he is serving as welfare chairman to the ‘ALL INDIA NIGERIAN STUDENTS & COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION’,” said a officer at TSNAB.

The main functions of association are to arrange bails and other legal assistance to the arrested drug offenders of Nigerian Nation. He uses fabricated identity cards with fake names to conceal his identity. He also using a fake VISA. He took SIM cards on the name of others and using them for his criminal activities.

On tip off, the sleuths of TS NAB along with police apprehended him when he came to Hyderabad city to supply Ecstasy Pills to his known peddlers, and a case was registered against him.