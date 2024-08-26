Nigerian Woman Arrested in Rajendranagar Drug Bust

Hyderabad's Rajendranagar area witnessed a major drug bust recently. The police seized 50 grams of MDMA and 25 grams of cocaine during the operation. The incident has caused concern in the area, highlighting the growing problem of drug use in the city.

A Nigerian woman was arrested during the raid. However, four other suspects managed to escape and are currently on the run. The police are working hard to find them and bring them to justice. They are also looking into how widespread this drug network might be and whether more people are involved.

The seizure of these drugs shows how serious the drug problem is becoming in Hyderabad, especially in areas like Rajendranagar. The police have asked residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to help fight against drug trafficking.

The arrested woman is now in police custody and is being questioned to gather more information about the drug operations. The police are determined to find out where the drugs came from and who else might be involved.

This incident has raised alarm among both the public and authorities. The growing presence of drugs in the city is a threat to the safety and well-being of its people. The police have assured the community that they are committed to stopping the spread of drugs and keeping the city safe.

The Rajendranagar drug bust is a reminder of the ongoing challenges in fighting drug-related crimes in Hyderabad. Continuous efforts are needed to prevent these illegal activities from affecting more areas of the city.