Night temperatures warming

Medak: The night temperature in Telangana during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Sunday were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places.



The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the State was 15 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda, the Met department bulletin said. The other night temperatures recorded in the State were: Adilabad (16.2), Hakimpetm (17.5), Medak (17.6), Dundigal (18.3), Ramagundam (18.8), Hanamkonda (19.1), Hyderabad (19.7), Nizamabad (19.8), Khammam & Mahbubnagar (20.6) each and Bhadrachalam (21.3).

Meanwhile, the forecast said Saturday's upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level over the Maldives area and its neighbourhood is persisting. Mainly low-level South Easterlies(winds) prevailed over the State. According to the bulletin, mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana from January 20 to 23. No large change during the period January 24-26 is the weather outlook.