Nikhat Zareen thanks Shabbir for help in securing DSP post

Hyderabad: World Boxing Champion and Olympic athlete Nikhat Zareen, accompanied by her parents, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Zareen expressed her gratitude to Shabbir Ali for his efforts in securing her appointment as Deputy Superintendent of police (special police) in Telangana, a position she recently assumed.

During the interaction, Shabbir Ali outlined Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's vision for the future of sports in the state. He announced that a sports university would be established in the next academic year to produce Olympic-level athletes. He said international coaches would be brought in to train aspiring athletes and develop a world-class sports ecosystem.

The former minister praised the CM for demanding that the Centre bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics and host the event in Hyderabad. He reiterated the state government's commitment to building top-tier sports infrastructure and promoting young talent, especially from rural areas. "We want to make Hyderabad the hub for sports and games in the entire country," he said.