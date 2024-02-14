Nilam Madhu to re-join Cong?

Hyderabad: Within months of leaving the Congress, Patancheru leader Nilam Madhu will be returning to the party fold.

Madhu informed the media that he will be re-joining the Congress on February 15 in the presence of AICC in-charge (TS) Deepa Dasmunshi. The leader, who unsuccessfully contested from BSP during the Assembly polls, had resigned from the party; he is gearing up to re-join the Congress. As BSP nominee he was able to get around 46,000 votes.

The former BRS leader, Madhu during the recent Assembly poll had shifted loyalties and joined the Congress after the pink party denied him ticket. The BRS gave ticket to sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy who got over 1 lakh votes and became legislator for third consecutive term.

One of the Congress aspirants from Patancheru constituency, Madhu was able to make to the third list of the candidates, but fierce opposition from party seniors like present Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and protests by Kata Srinivas Goud seeking reversal of the decision at Revanth Reddy’s residence prompted the party to re-think. Srinivas Goud was later replaced by Madhu prompting the latter's exit from the party. Madhu who contested on BSP ticket lost.

On February 12 Madhu held a meeting with his associates to seek their opinion on the political situation in the State, even as the Lok Sabha polls approach. The leader is in touch with Congress State leadership and reportedly will be formally welcomed into the party fold on Thursday.