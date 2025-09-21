Nine-day festivities of bathukamma begin today

Hyderabad: Telangana’s popular nine-day floral festival Bathukamma is set to begin on a colourful note across the State on Sunday. The State government has made elaborate arrangements to organise the festival with a religious fervour.

The government has lined up several initiatives between September 21 and 30, which includes a grand floral parade and a ‘Bathukamma Carnival’. The event for which Guinness record is anticipated, will be held on September 28, by gathering 10,000 women at LB Stadium which will host a 51 foot Bathukamma floral decoration. As per the schedule, the festivities would be launched at Thousand Pillars temple in Warangal on September 21, by Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and women ministers of the cabinet.

Between September 22 and 26, the districts will host the Bathukamma events in coordination with the district collectors at temples or heritage sites.

In the city, the festivities will include a ‘Best Bathukamma’ contest at People’s Plaza on September 29, and a grand floral parade by 2,500 women from self help groups on Tank Bund on September 30.

The Tourism department, in coordination with various airline operators, is planning to welcome all the incoming flights and tourists with Bathukamma dance performance between September 21 and 30.

athukamma replicas will be placed at traffic junctions, along with illumination on major roads. Shopping malls will be encouraged to place standard Bathukamma decorations on their premises. Illuminated floats in the shape of Bathukamma will be released into the Hussain Sagar lake. Bathukamma Carnival will be organised by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority on the Tank Bund on September 27, followed by a ‘Floral Holi’ event at People’s Plaza. Cycle and bike rides with Bathukamma will be conducted in coordination with various cycling associations, and women bikers.

Art camps, programme in colleges, illumination of buildings, Ikebana show, exhibitions, and wide publicity are part of the state government’s initiatives to promote the iconic festival of Telangana.