Niranjan Reddy supporters label deserters back-stabbers

Referring to a few key BRS leaders who had tendered their resignation and left the party recently in Wanaparthy district, supporters of Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, termed all those leaders as traitors and back stabbers and said that they have left the party for their own self gain and had done no favour to the people who had elected them.





Speaking to media on Friday, BRS district president Gattu Yadav, Zillah Parishad Vice Chairman Vaman Goud, Market Chairman Palusa Ramesh Goud and others slammed the leaders who left the party and labeled them as back-stabbers and traitors.





"The people of Wanaparthy are observing who is doing what in the district. Our Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy is a person who worked for Telangana under the flag of Telangana Rashtra Samiti since 2001 and after toiling very hard he could get the confidence of the people of this region and today he has become Agriculture Minister, which is proud for all the people of this region, "the leaders said.





"However, unfortunately some people in the party, who are not even councillors earlier and after becoming ZP Chairman and Sarpanch and MPPs are now leveling baseless allegations against the Minister and talking of leaving the party," BRS district president Gattu Yadav added.





"We want to know what has prompted them to go against the Minister. Instead of focusing on development, these leaders are playing cheap politics for their self gain at the behest of some outsiders who had lured them to leave BRS party. I am demanding them to first resign from their posts and declare in which party they will join after leaving BRS," the leaders said.





"If they do not come up with response or explanation, the BRS party will expel them, because we don't want traitors and back stabbers. I feel whatever happens, happens for good and those who can't stand loyal to the party should leave party," said the BRS district president.





The BRS district president alleged that all those who have declare their going out have done nothing to their people who have elected them. It is Niranjan Reddy who have been falling after them to go the people and know their requirements and asking them to send proposals to get funds for development. But these leaders have never gone to the villages and not even met the people. They will act only when the minster makes a trip to their villages. All these issues are being observed by the people and very soon the people will teach them a befitting lesion, he said.