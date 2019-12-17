Trending :
Nirmal: 100 two-wheelers seized during cordon search

Nirmal: Police seized 100 two-wheelers and five autos during cordon and search operation at Bagulawada, Motinagar and Valmikinagar in Nirmal district on Tuesday under the supervision of Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju.

Speaking afterwards, SP Shashidhar Raju said that the cordon and search operation was conducted by six police parties, who checked the houses. Blue Colts and petrocar teams were launched for 24x7 surveillance in urban and rural areas. These teams will constantly patrol for public safety and keep an eye on the movement of criminals.

The SP asked the villagers to install CCTV surveillance cameras at the main roads in their villages. Asking the people to inform the police if they see strangers or people moving suspiciously, he assured that the names of the persons, who inform by dialling 100 or nearest police station, should be kept confidential. He urged motorists not to drive without helmet.

He lauded the locals for extending their full support to the police during the cordon and search operation. Additional SPs Srinivas Rao and Venkat Reddy, DSP Upendar Reddy, Inspectors John Diwakar, Jeevan Reddy and 100 police personnel took part in the search operation.

