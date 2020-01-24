Nirmal: All set for counting of votes today

Nirmal: District Administration has made all arrangements for counting of the votes polled in the municipal elections, on Saturday (January 25), informed Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao after inspecting voting counting center at Polytechnic College in Nirmal for counting the votes polled for the municipal elections of Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur municipalities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that counting of votes will start at 8 am and the counting process will be conducted transparently. The staff designated for votes counting will reach the counting center by 6.30 am on Saturday. Required tables, mixing drums and computers were dispatched to the center.

The JC told the officials concerned to make arrangements for providing drinking water and breakfast for the staff and journalists without any problems. The police officers were told to allow only those, who show pass, into the counting center and to make necessary arrangement to avoid any untoward incident.

Nirmal Municipal Commissioner Venkateshwarlu, DE Santosh Kumar, MPDOs Mohan, Ramesh and others accompanied the JC.