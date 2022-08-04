Nirmal: Around 50 IIIT students hospitalised again

Nirmal: Around 50 students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara town of Nirmal district fell ill on Friday due to suspected food poisoning.

The students complained of vomiting, stomach pain and headache after consuming breakfast. The students are being provided treatment at the IIIT hospital.

After having breakfast, many students started feeling gentle stomach pain. Soon by evening, many have started experienced dizziness.

This second incident of the food poisoning came to the light just in span of a month after students had staged week-long protest demanding better quality food, drinking water and other amenities at the institution. The students complained that the food (uttapa) served in the breakfast at the hostel mess was of poor quality and had fungus. And the workers of the three messes use to take bath in the mess areas and the kitchen is in unhygienic condition also.

Incharge vice chancellor Venkatramana and director Satish Kumar have been promising improvement in services on the campus but failing to prevent food poisoning issues.

On Wednesday, five to six students fell sick complaining stomach pains and vomiting and headache also. Recently IIIT authorities issued orders to avoid using the cellphones on the college campus. The institution management in statement said that all items which were of poor quality, and expired were ceased. And recently called up tender for the management of the mess.

The students are angry over the state government for the repeated negligence over solving their pending problems and with the repeated food poisoning incidents and the number of effected student may be increase by the night

