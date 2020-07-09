Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui assured of taking special measures for urban development

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui assured of taking special measures for urban development.

After visiting market yard, dumping yard and urban park at Gaddenna Vagu Project in Nirmal on Thursday, he said steps will be taken to develop Bhainsa town, especially market yard, roads and dumping yards.

He told the officials concerned to notify the people to segregate dry and wet garbage before handing over it to garbage collector; and to identify place to develop urban park as part of Haritha Haram programme.

Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, RDO Raju, Municipal vice-chairman MD Jobidar Ahamed and others were present.