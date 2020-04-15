Nirmal district declared Red Zone: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that Nirmal district has been announced as Red Zone after 19 positive corona cases were identified.



Speaking to the media at the Collector's conference hall here on Wednesday, the Minister said that so far 418 samples have been sent from the district for testing and 378 reports came and the results of the remaining 43 are yet to come.

Four of the 46 people, who went to Delhi Markaz religious prayer, were tested positive. Of these four patients, three are from Uttar Pradesh. Quarantine centres have been established at Government Polytechnic College in Nirmal with 100 beds; Gopal Rao Bhosle Degree College at Bhainsa with 50 beds; Telangana State Minority Welfare School with

50 beds; Telangana Residential Girls School at Sofi Nagar with 50 beds; KGBV at Sofi Nagar with 50 beds; Chincholi Tribal Welfare School in Sarangapur with 100 beds; and Mahila Pranganamin Nirmal with 100 beds, the Minister explained.

19 mandal-level teams, 396 village-level teams, 20 urban teams and 353 friendly neighboring surveillance teams are working in the district and three medical teams working in Nirmal, two in Bhainsa and one in Chackpelli are working. Door-to-door surveys and tests with thermal sensors are being conducted.

District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui said 19 positive cases and two deaths were registered in the district so far. 450 beds are available in six quarantine centres and hot spots have been identified. Essential commodities and vegetables will be supplied at the doorstep to the people. he said.