Nirmal DRDA stands 1st in loan recovery

Khanapur: In a remarkable achievement, Nirmal District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has won the State-level award. In the financial year 2024-25, Nirmal district has not only sanctioned bank linkage loans to women’s groups beyond the target, but also achieved the first position in the State in loan recovery.

For this effort, the award was presented by Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka along with Principal Secretary Lokesh Kumar and SERP CEO Divya Devarajan at a programme organised at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad recently.

District Rural Development Agency Officer Vijayalakshmi, District Federation President Gangamani, DPM Gyanu, and APM Sudarshan received the award.

On this occasion, the District Collector congratulated the officers and staff of the Rural Development Organization. PD Vijayalakshmi thanked the District Collector and Additional Collectors for encouraging the award.