Nirmal: Officials ordered to protect pond lands

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui directed the authorities to take special measures to prevent encroachment of pond lands in the district.

Addressing district-level meeting on conservation of pond lands at the Collectorate's conference hall here on Tuesday, the Collector said that there are a total of 791 ponds in the district and suggested that the boundaries of the pond lands near towns and villages should be demarcated.

He ordered the officials concerned to remove encroachments and to build bund and to register criminal cases against the encroachers.

Collector Faruqui also suggested to prepare an action plan to prevent encroachment of pond lands. Irrigation, revenue and survey officials must work with coordination to identify and record government lands. He also discussed the new Revenue Act with revenue officials at the meeting.

Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, in-charge District Revenue Officer Rathod Ramesh, RDO Raju, irrigation department EE Mallikarjun Rao, Dashrath, Tahsildar Subhash Chander, Narender, Lokesh, Srikanth and others were present.