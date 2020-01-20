Nirmal: Polling duties assigned through randomization
Nirmal: Polling duties were assigned to the employees through randomisation for Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur municipalities in the district, stated Election Observer Shruthi Ohja at a programme at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Monday. District Collector M Prashanthi was also present.
Shruti Ohja said that 168 Polling officers, 168 APOs and 503 OPOs were appointed for Nirmal municipality; 85 polling officers, 85 APOS and 254 OPOs appointed for Bhainsa municipality; and 31 polling officers, 31 APOs and 94 OPOs were appointed for Khanapur municipality.
Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Nirmal RDO Prasunamba, Municipal Commissioner Venkateshwarlu, E-District Manager Nadeem Khan, Deputy Tahsildar Himabindu and others were present.
