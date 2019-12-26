Nirmal: Upload quality data to the Integrated Criminal Justice System application

Nirmal: District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) Inspector Srinivas directed the police officers to upload quality information to the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS).



Speaking at a training programme to court officers at District Police Office in Nirmal on Wednesday, Srinivas told them to enter proper data to ICJS or else the data will be verified and send to police station.

He told them to arrest criminals of non-bailable cases and to produce them before the court. IT core team in-charge Shake Murad Ali, DCRB SI Poshetty, Laison Officer Sakriya Naik and others were present.