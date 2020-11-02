Nirmal: Utilise grain procurement centres, Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy suggests farmers

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Endowments Allola Indrakaran Reddy asked the farmers to utilise government purchase centres to get the benefit of minimum support price.

The Minister inaugurated paddy procurement centre at Kotta Sangvi village under Mamada mandal in the district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is providing essential irrigation water to farmers and providing 24 hours electricity without power cuts for farmers' welfare.

He told the authorities to go to villages and buy the grains, in those areas where it would be difficult for the farmers to go to market yard to sell their produce. Village-wise rice grain purchase centres have been set up and farmers were able to sell paddy at support price without any hassles, he added.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the government would pay minimum support price of Rs 1,888 for A grade and Rs 1,868 for B grade paddy. Farmers should sell their yield through government

purchase centres without resorting to middlemen, he suggested.

Additional Collector Hemant Borkade, officials and others were present on the occasion.