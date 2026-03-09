Nishita International School organises ‘Nizamabad Queen’ programme

A special programme titled “Nizamabad Queen” was organised by Nishita International School to mark International Women’s Day. The school management said the event aimed to promote the talent, self-confidence and leadership qualities of women.

Women and young participants from various fields took part in the programme and showcased their abilities through personality development activities, cultural performances and question-and-answer sessions. The event highlighted the important role women play in society and encouraged empowerment through recognition of their achievements.

During the programme, several participants were honoured with titles including Mrs Charming Smile, Mrs Confident Icon, Mrs Walk of Glory, Mrs Style Sovereign, Mrs Talented Star, Mrs Inspiring Woman and Mrs Expressive Diva. Rekha Bang was crowned as the “Nizamabad Queen” and received appreciation from the audience.

Expressing her happiness, Rekha Bang thanked the school management and principal for providing such an opportunity. Teachers, coordinators, guests, parents and students attended the programme in large numbers, making the event a grand success.