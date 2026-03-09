Protest for Resolution of KGBV, URS and Samagra Shiksha Employees’ Issues

Nagar kurnool: Employees working in KGBV, URS institutions and District and Mandal Education Offices, along with Samagra Shiksha staff in Nagarkurnool district, have intensified their agitation demanding resolution of their long-pending issues. As part of the phased protest program, staff across KGBV schools in the district held lunch-hour demonstrations on Monday wearing black badges under the banner of TSUTF.

Speaking at the protest held at the Bijinapally KGBV, TSUTF District General Secretary Dr. M. Sridhar Sharma said that the problems of teachers and non-teaching staff working in KGBVs, URS schools and Samagra Shiksha have remained unresolved for many years. He stated that despite serving for nearly two decades, employees are still receiving very low salaries.

He expressed concern that although several protests were conducted earlier, only a few issues were resolved. Even the assurances given by the government during discussions with the Deputy Chief Minister after the 29-day strike last year have not yet been implemented, he added.

He further said that KGBV institutions have been achieving excellent results at the 10th and Intermediate levels, but teachers continue to receive very low wages and are facing severe workload and exploitation.

The union demanded implementation of basic pay and job security for KGBV staff. It also demanded that SOs be designated as Principals, PGCRTs as Junior Lecturers, and CRTs/PETs/CRPs as School Assistants with minimum basic pay. They also called for the issuance of health cards and appointment of caretakers and hostel wardens so that teachers are relieved from non-teaching duties.

Dr. Sridhar Sharma announced that the agitation will continue until the issues are resolved. As part of the protest plan, a district-level demonstration and dharna will be held on March 16, followed by a “Chalo Assembly” program on March 20.

Mandal Academic Convener Yakoob Ali and KGBV staff members also participated in the protest.