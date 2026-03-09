Youth Must Lead Nation’s Development: MLA Dr. Vamsi Krishna

Nagar kurnool: The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament–2026 program was organized at Sri Umamaheshwara Government Degree College, Kondanagula in Balmur mandal. The event was attended by MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that youth play a crucial role in the development of the nation. He emphasized that young people should uphold democratic values and take responsibility for leading the country on the path of progress.

As part of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026, essay writing competitions were conducted on the topic “50 Years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian Democracy.” Students who excelled in the competition were awarded appreciation certificates.

He advised students to develop their talents and leadership qualities and contribute to the service of society.

College Principal, faculty members, public representatives, leaders, and students participated in the program.