NITW's 20th Convocation today

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) is to conduct its 20th Convocation on September 3 and 4. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the NITW director Prof. NV Ramana Rao said that the convocation will be held for undergraduates at 10 am on September 3. The convocation will be held on September 4 for the postgraduate and Ph.D. candidates at the institute's auditorium.

This is the first time that the NITW was conducting its convocation in two days. Last two years, the institute organised its convocation online due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Prof. Sudhir K. Jain, Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, will be the Chief Guest for 20th convocation of undergraduates. The chief Guest will be Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, Govt. of India on the second day for the postgraduates and Ph.D. candidates," he said.

A total of 1,782 candidates will be awarded their degrees during the convocation. Out of which, 98 are Ph.D. degree awardees, 553 are M. Tech., 144 are MSc., 39 are MBA and 55 are MCA degree awardees and 893 are B. Tech. degree awardees. In each branch of Engineering, the topper of the B. Tech. class is awarded the Roll of Honour Gold Medal and the topper of all branches put together is awarded the Institute Gold Medal. B Sree Harsha of Chemical Engineering will be receiving the Institute Gold Medal in the convocation. The students receiving gold medals… Tati Vikram (Civil), Samaveda Surya Shanduka Sai (EEE), Lavish Garg (ME), Nekkanti Sree Keerthi (ECE), Srest Somay (Metallurgical and Materials), Budati Jaya Sive Sri Krishna Sai (CSE) and Nandini Kanoria (Bio-tech).