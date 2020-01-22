Nizamabad: 10 women held for moving suspiciously at polling centre

Ten women were taken into custody for moving suspiciously at a polling centre in Malapalli in Nizamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, the police said that the women have come from Dichpally to cast fake votes. The Nizamabad two town police said that they are questioning the women.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in ward no.6 Narsapur on Medak district when TRS leaders and rebel candidates entered into a quarrel. AIMIM and TRS leaders also had a heated argument at Ward no. 24 in Jalpally of Rangareddy district.

In Warangal, TRS and BJP leaders entered into a clash at Ward no 21 in Parakal of Warangal district. The BJP leaders alleged that the ruling party leaders attacked them which ensued to a fight.