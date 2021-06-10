Nizamabad: Action plan to cultivate 5.70 lakh acres during monsoon

Nizamabad: Farmers are gearing up to cultivate crops on 507800 acres in Nizamabad district during the VAANAKAALAM -2021 kharif season.

The district normally receives an average of 15 cm of rain till June 10. However, the actual rainfall of 8 cm was received by the district. 26 mandals received excess rain during the first fortnight of the kharif season.

The normal area of Vaanakalam in Nizamabad district is 2021 - 4,41,925acres.

With the formation of the State of Telangana and the development of irrigation systems, the area under cultivation is gradually increasing every year.

Nizamabad farmers cultivated on 4,92,159 acres in Vaanakalam with the actual areas sown during Vaanakaalam-2020 despite the Covid epidemic trouble.

Mekala Govind, Agriculture Officer, Nizamabad District, predicted that the proposed areas during the Kharif season -2021 would be 5,07,800 acres approximately.

Major crops grown in Nizamabad are Paddy 3,82,800 acres, Soyabean 46,194acres, Redgram 43,641 acres, Turmeric 36378 acres, Cotton 12,000 acres and Maize 21,200 acres.

Speaking to The Hans India, DD Govind said that with a view to 2020 fertilizer utilization, stocks have been increased in Nizamabad district to avoid shortage of agri-inputs.

Fertilizer consumption during Vaanakalam-2020 with statistics explained by DD Agriculture.

Consumption of Urea during Vaanakalam-2020 - 62450 MT. Similarly, Consumption of DAP - 4785 MT. Consumption of MOP - 3608 MT. Consumption of Complex during Vaanakalam-2020 -39618 MT. He said an action plan has been prepared to ensure that the Fertilizer Requirement for Vaanakalam-2021 will be with the growing cultivation area.